Clean Laundry's fourth Cedar Rapids store opens doors on southwest side

Clean Laundry on Friday opened its latest location, a fourth store in Cedar Rapids, at 2160 Edgewood Rd. SW

The growing company operates 24-hour laundromats multi-load large-capacity washers and dryers, with a focus on eco-friendliness.

The new Cedar Rapids Clean Laundry will offer free dryer use through the end of February, the company said.

Clean Laundry’s other Cedar Rapids stores are on Kirkwood Boulevard SW, Sixth Street SW and First Avenue NE — the latter two opened between May and August 2019.

The Westwood Plaza store marks Clean Laundry’s eighth location in Iowa, with other stores in Marion, Iowa City, Des Moines and Waterloo. The company now has 12 stores nationwide, with venues also in Florida, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Father and son Phil and Ethan Akin founded Clean Laundry in 2014 and opened two Waterloo stores over the next few years, before Urbana-based Clickstop bought the business in August 2017. They stayed on with the business.

Ethan Akin told The Gazette in November that Clean Laundry opened an average of one new location per month in 2019, which he hopes to expand to two per month in 2020 and three per month in 2021.

