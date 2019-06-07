IHOP head appointed CEO of Casey's General Store

Breakfast pizzas, rather than pancakes, now will be in the cards for the new CEO of Casey’s General Store.

The chain’s board named Darren Rebelez, president of Glendale, Calif.-based IHOP, as Casey’s new president and CEO Wednesday, taking over for 38-year company veteran Terry Handley effective June 24.

During Rebelez’s four-year tenure, IHOP became the largest full-service restaurant concept by unit count nationwide, according to a Casey’s news release.

Rebelez also has held positions at 7-Eleven and ExxonMobil.

“I have long admired Casey’s and look forward to working closely with its talented team to continue providing outstanding service to local communities across our markets and creating value for all of Casey’s stakeholders,” he said.

Based in Ankeny, Casey’s operates 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states across the Midwest.

