Casey's drops 'General Store' from its logo in first update in company history

Ankeny-based Casey’s General Stores has dropped “General Store” from its new logo, instead opting to simply go by “Casey’s,” in the convenience store’s first logo update in the company’s 52-year history Thursday.

The red barn still is part of its logo, with white “Casey’s” text across it.

The new logo also has two colors — red and white — instead of the five in the previous logo.

A new store in Ankeny was the first to have the updated logo, with new signs coming to the rest of Casey’s 2,200-plus stores at a later date.

The new logo reflects “who we are and what we stand for in a simple, more modern way that’s recognizable and familiar to all our guests,” Chris Jones, the chief marketing officer of Casey’s, said in a news release.

