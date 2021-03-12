Iowa gives more than $4 million in relief to restaurants, bars in Linn, Johnson counties

Some 200 restaurants and bars in Linn and Johnson counties received more than $4 million in state funding through Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Restaurant and Bar Relief Grant Program, an analysis by The Gazette of IEDA data shows.

» Scroll down for a searchable list of all Iowa restaurants and bars that received grants and the amounts awarded.

Grants ranged from $25,000, which went to 60 restaurants and bars in Linn and Johnson counties, to less than $5,000 for four businesses. More than 95 percent of Corridor recipients received at least $10,000.

IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Director Debi Durham said the program was “very targeted” for locally owned restaurants and bars.

“We weren’t looking for fast food,” Durham told The Gazette. “We were looking for those places where it becomes that gathering place where people gather in communities, and because of COVID, people are having anxiety about doing that.”

The program gave $40 million statewide, which Gov. Kim Reynolds allocated from the state’s CARES Act funding.

IEDA’s program had about 2,200 applications submitted during a 14-day span. On average, IEDA received an application about once every nine minutes.

“It was very competitive,” Durham said.

Spending decreased nationwide at restaurants and other eating places by more than $100 billion in 2020 due to the pandemic, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Durham said the industry has “renewed optimism” as the weather improves, outdoor dining picks up and COVID-19 vaccinations continue.

“As we see the increased number of vaccines, I think that also increases confidence,” Durham said.

