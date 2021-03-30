Business

California-based ColorCoat adds Cedar Rapids facility that will bring 40 jobs

Paint company to lease space in southwest Cedar Rapids

California-based paint company ColorCoat will expand its footprint into Cedar Rapids, adding 40 jobs and investing $400,000 in Cedar Rapids, according to a news release from GLD Commercial Real Estate.

The company leased 20,000 square feet of space at 551 60th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids, which will take up about half of a facility built in 2019, according to records from the Cedar Rapids City Assessor’s Office.

ColorCoat plans to use the facility to paint vinyl windows and doors.

“Establishing a permanent location in Cedar Rapids allows us to effectively service the needs of a large local customer,” ColorCoat President David Whisenhunt said in the release.

The company has several manufacturing facilities across the country, including in Arizona, North Carolina, Ohio and Oregon, according to its website.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

