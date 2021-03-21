Business Notes: March 21, 2021

The Gazette’s Business Notes is a compendium of the week’s promotions, new hires, certifications, added business lines and business events, among other items, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the rest of the Corridor.

Information and photos can be submitted to Business Notes by email to businessnotes@thgazette.com, or on our site at thegazette.com/businessnotes.

NEW HIRES

Taunia Bradley joined Petersen Pet Hospital as practice manager.

John Huiskamp was hired by Fairfax State Savings Bank as senior vice president, lending officer.

Lisa Kloubec was named assistant vice president, branch manager, of Bankhaus in Amana. Bankhaus is a division of Fairfax State Savings Bank.

PROMOTIONS

F&M Bank promoted Kris Wetrich to vice president; Drew Johnson, informational technology specialist; Whitney Rave, assistant cashier; Ben Engelken, vice president, compliance and BSA officer; Michaela Ronnebaum, assistant vice president, operations officer; and Carolyn Klein, personal banker.

Patrick Slater, president, was elected chairman of the board of Fairfax State Savings Bank. Michael Tiernan, senior vice president/chief lender, was elected to the board.

KUDOS

Bradley Shelman, a financial adviser with Ameriprise Financial in Iowa City, was named to the list of “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” published by Forbes magazine.

Jennifer Woods, accreditation coordinator at Mercy Cedar Rapids, was selected for the 100 Great Iowa Nurses award for 2021.

Seven nurses from UnityPoint Health–Cedar Rapids were named to the Iowa Nurses’ Association list of 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2021. Honorees included Rose Hedges, Mount Vernon; Carrie Lawson, Coralville; Rebecca Moore, Center Point; Jayne Nirschl, Cedar Rapids; Shawna Patterson, Atkins; Diane Seelau, Cedar Rapids; and Aimee Traugh, Cedar Rapids.

MORE

Sandra Sublett has been accepted as an Allied Health member of the American Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle Society.

The Gazette’s first online Business Breakfast panel for 2021, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” can be viewed free of charge at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast. Panelists were Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions; John Sorensen, Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council; Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development; and Bethany Wilcoxon, McClure. The next panel, on the power grid of the future, will be live online June 8.