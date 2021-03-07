Business Notes: Feb. 7, 2021

The Gazette’s Business Notes is a compendium of the week’s promotions, new hires, certifications, added business lines and business events, among other items, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the rest of the Corridor.

New Hires and promotions

Skywalk Group hired Julie Hartman as senior recruiter.

Skogman Realty brought on Heather Blazek, Xin Yu, Maggie Ross, Ben Magee and Grant Griffin as Realtors.

Matt Kasper was named Eastern Iowa director of sales for wireless carrier UScellular. He had held a similar position for Indiana and the New England area.

Board Members

The Optimist Club of Cedar Rapids-Tuesday Noon named as board members Shane Baker, president; Mick Erdman, president-elect; Mike Anderson, treasurer; Steve Menzner, secretary; and Kurt Beenen, Christian Helmholz and Pat O’Connor, directors.

Certification

Profol Americas Inc. was granted ISO 9001:2015 certification as designated by Verisys Registrars.

Seminar

Two upcoming events held by the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance include “Succession Planning for Your Business,” via Zoom 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 16, with Virginia Vanderslice, co-founder and principal of Praxis Consulting Group, in partnership with Daniel Goldstein, CEO and president of Folience.

Register at https://bit.ly/3qmgAdr. “Speed Networking: Work the ‘Zoom,’ Not the ‘Room,’” will be 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. March 19. Register at https://bit.ly/3kMsf4d.

Event

Employee-owned jobs platform Corridor Careers will open employer registration for Career Week, a virtual event March 22-25, at corridorcareers.com/career-week/pricing. Career Week will transform the standard career fair into a multi-day experience, offering employers opportunity to promote their industry and benefits of their company while getting additional time in front of active job seekers. Career Week is produced and hosted by Corridor Careers and powered by The Gazette.

More

The Gazette’s first online Business Breakfast panel for 2021, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” will be live online starting at 9 a.m. March 16. Panelists will be Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions; John Sorensen, Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council; Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development; and Bethany Wilcoxon, McClure. The event will be free with registration at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast.

Tanager Place, serving Eastern Iowa children and families, will launch Iowa’s first CDF Freedom Schools site this summer, programs designed to increase literacy, self-esteem, socio-emotional skills, and a love of learning for children in grades K-12, June 14 to July 23 and serve 30 children. Learn more at tanagerplace.org/prevention/freedom-schools.