Business Notes: Feb. 28, 2021

New Hires

Sheryl Becker joined His Hands Free Clinic as an administrative coordinator.

Heath Geiman joined Skogman Realty as a Realtor.

Grand Living hired Katie Dostal as regional director of sales in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Emily Shebetka as business office manager in Indian Creek and Kelly Bumpus as director of luminations in Indian Creek.

Stamats hired Bill Barthel as technical integration manager and James Vineburgh as associate vice president of strategic initiatives.

Promotion

Brooks Burkhart was promoted to battalion chief with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

Board Members

Joella Gerber with Tanager Place was named to the Johnson County Juvenile Justice and Youth Development Board.

His Hands Free Clinic announced new members of its board of directors executive committee: Phil Hershner, president; Jill Helling, vice president; Alan Bensema, treasurer; and Lori Soppe, secretary.

Kudos

Stacie Eastman, director of development and communications at His Hands Free Clinic, was recognized on Feb. 25 with Waypoint’s Tribute to Women of Achievement award for her service to the community.

Business panel

The Gazette’s first interactive Business Breakfast panel for 2021, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” will be live online starting at 9 a.m. March 16.

Panelists will be Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions; John Sorensen, Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council; Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development; and Bethany Wilcoxin, McClure.

The event will be free with registration at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast.