Business Notes: April 4, 2021

The Gazette’s Business Notes is a compendium of the week’s promotions, new hires, certifications, added business lines and business events, among other items, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and the rest of the Corridor.

New Hires

Candy Wong joined Skogman Realty as a Realtor.

Joe Schueller started with Hills Bank and Trust as senior vice president and chief financial officer in its Hills office.

Skywalk Group hired Shania Stokoe as a recruiter.

Promotions

Dorothy Back was appointed to consumer/mortgage lending consultant at Dupaco Community Credit Union’s Williams Boulevard branch in Cedar Rapids.

New Business

Cedar Rapids-based See Innovations opened See Golf Supplies with golf cart directional signs.

Kudos

Grinnell Mutual received the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award that recognizes the most engaged workplace cultures globally.

Holmes Murphy was awarded the 2021 Iowa Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve State Chair Award, a Department of Defense program.

More

Junior Achievement’s regional Titan Challenge will be held virtually 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. The competition will place 64 high school juniors and seniors in the CEO seat to help increase their understanding of business while competing for college scholarships. Members of the first- and second-place teams will receive $1,500 and $750 scholarships for postsecondary education.

The Gazette’s first online Business Breakfast panel for 2021, “How Do We Rebuild: Workforce Hiring and Retention,” can be viewed free of charge at thegazette.com/special-events/business-breakfast. Panelists were Jason Glass, Glass People Solutions; Claudia Schabel, Schabel Solutions; John Sorensen, Iowa Bankers Association and Iowa Business Council; Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development; and Bethany Wilcoxon, McClure. The next panel, on the power grid of the future, will be live online June 8.