CORONAVIRUS

Brooks Brothers files for bankruptcy

Clothing chain aims to close dozens of stores

A pedestrian walks past a boarded-up Brooks Brothers store in New York in June. (Bloomberg)
A pedestrian walks past a boarded-up Brooks Brothers store in New York in June. (Bloomberg)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:49PM | Wed, July 08, 2020

CDC study: Minorities far more affected in meatpacking outbreaks

08:48PM | Wed, July 08, 2020

Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

08:47PM | Wed, July 08, 2020

Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show

06:49PM | Wed, July 08, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic saps Iowa casino revenue by about 20 percent
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Washington Post

The coronavirus recession has done in one of the nation’s oldest and best known retailers — Brooks Brothers.

The 202-year brand that claims to have dressed all but four U.S. presidents and legions of business executives in its Oxfords, classic suits and polos for casual Friday, filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday in Delaware as it continues its search for a buyer, according to a company spokesperson.

The company is set to close 51 of its 250 North American stores and will halt production at its factories in Massachusetts, North Carolina and New York in mid-August, which produce less than 7 percent of its finished goods.

Remaining stores will reopen in compliance with local public health orders tied to pandemic-related closures.

The chain has two outlet stores in Iowa — in Williamsburg and Altoona.

Brooks Brothers, owned by its chief executive Claudio Del Vecchio, has long sought a buyer and has not struggled to field bids.

But the pandemic, along with changing workplace fashion trends, disrupted the sale process.

The company secured $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing to continue its operations during the sale process.

It’s the latest large American apparel retailer to struggle under the weight of the pandemic, following J.C. Penney, J. Crew and Neiman Marcus into bankruptcy court.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Ascena Retail, which operates Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant, could be next. Bloomberg reports a filing could come as soon as this week.

Brooks Brothers was founded in 1818.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

08:49PM | Wed, July 08, 2020

CDC study: Minorities far more affected in meatpacking outbreaks

08:48PM | Wed, July 08, 2020

Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

08:47PM | Wed, July 08, 2020

Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Washington Post

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

CDC study: Minorities far more affected in meatpacking outbreaks

Iowa summer kids program goes online amid health concerns

Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show

Coronavirus pandemic saps Iowa casino revenue by about 20 percent

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Historic Marion houses miss deadline to be moved to make way for library project

Corridor fireworks complaints 'non-stop' this Fourth of July

Cedar Rapids sisters say 'we do' to 'Don't' game show, showing Thursday

Volunteers search for missing man in Waterloo area who is subject of film 'This Day Forward'

Iowa organizations can apply for free financial literacy program

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate