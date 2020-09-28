United Way of East Central Iowa receives $10,000 derecho relief donation

Brew Pub Pizza, Hy-Vee and other companies combined to raise $10,000 for the United Way of East Central Iowa’s derecho relief efforts.

The Maple Lake, Minn.-based frozen pizza company also will donate 2,000 pizzas to the HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha.

Brew Pub Pizza partnered with Hy-Vee and Coca-Cola to raise money over a three-day period for derecho relief. The Cedar Rapids Association of Realtors, ImOn Communications and the Alliant Energy Foundation matched donations to reach the $10,000 total.

The pizza company will present the $10,000 check to the United Way of East Central Iowa Tuesday at the HACAP Food Reservoir.

The donations will go to the United Way of East Central Iowa’s Disaster Recovery Fund, which looks to fund “local health and human service nonprofits who have increased programs and services surrounding this pandemic and for relief for those affected by the derecho storm.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com