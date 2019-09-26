Break through your upper limits

Why are some people more successful than others? Is it their skills, education, genetics, good looks, hard work, luck or one of a thousand other reasons? Nope.

While these can be contributing factors, beliefs about yourself and what is possible are the fundamental determinants of your success. Your beliefs are your continuous thought processes that dictate your attitudes, actions and, ultimately, your outcomes.

If you believe you can create a successful global business or career, have a happy, fulfilling family life and ideal health, you will marshal the resources and opportunities to fulfill those beliefs.

In contrast, if you believe it’s impossible or unrealistic that you could ever write a best-selling book, run a 26.2-mile marathon, achieve financial freedom or do anything audacious and important to you, you probably will not achieve these grand desires.

However, positive achievements will happen only if you commit and act on those empowering beliefs — even without seeing immediate results. You will move beyond the upper limits of what you think is possible and probable into the zone of the unknown and uncomfortable.

Some of your beliefs have served you well. However, if there is an area of your life that isn’t working as you desire, examine what you REALLY believe. You may have conscious or unconscious beliefs such as “I’m not good with money,” “If I pursue my interests, I’m being selfish,” “I’m not smart enough, disciplined, connected or (fill in the blanks).”

All of these beliefs can sabotage your success.

The Upper Limits Success Strategy goes beyond positive thinking to a new dimension of generating consistent and positive results.

Success leaves clues. You can see and model patterns of what works and what doesn’t work — if you are willing to look carefully.

Everyone has their own scotomas or blind spots — areas where we cannot see all of the opportunities, options and choices due to rigid, preconceived ways of thinking and viewing the world.

Ask yourself, “If there wasn’t an upper limit to my success and happiness, what would I be thinking and doing?” Then think those thoughts and take those actions. Repeat.

Get a coach or mentor to help you construct a constellation of empowering beliefs with new habits, and an upward spiral of positive momentum will begin to form.

Practice and reinforce your new beliefs and strengthened confidence that you can handle anything that comes your way. Learn from your past failures (yes, everyone has them). Do not let them hinder or define you. You now have knowledge about what has not worked for you. New levels of success can change the dynamics in your career, relationships and your old preconceived notions of what you can achieve.

Yes, there will be unintended consequences, and often there is a downside when you get what you want. There may be a loss of privacy if you would like to pursue a political career or extensive travel if you build a global business. It is common to avoid being on the world stage for fear of being criticized or the risk of failing in a public way.

Put yourself on the upward path to success. Be bold and confidently develop strategies and plans to overcome the roadblocks and limits in the way. The world needs for you to succeed, pay it forward and model the way for greatness.

