Black-owned business vendor event scheduled for NewBo City Market Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS — Black business owners will offer a range of products and services Saturday at the second Black-owned Business Guest Vendor Market.

The event at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids, will be open to the public without charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NewBo City Market and the Multicultural Small Business Institute will host the expo.

LaSheila Yates, president and founder of the Multicultural Small Business Institute, said 18 or more vendors are expected for the event.

They will offer a range of products from automotive, baked goods, jewelry and accessories to clothing, candles and home decor.

“Just about every one of the businesses at our first Black-owned Business Guest Vendor Market will be back” from the initial event on Oct. 24, Yates said.

“I have lived in Cedar Rapids for 14 years and I cannot remember anything like this for Black-owned businesses.”

Yates said some of the businesses are owned by people who, due for illness or other circumstances, are unable to sustain full-time employment.

“They are able to take a small business that had been supplementing their income and create products like baked goods, candles, jewelry or lotions.” Yates noted.

“I have a heart for those people and wanted to do something for them to let the public know about their products or services.”

Yates said COVID-19 precautions will be taken at the market.

The event is co-sponsored by Autowbrake, Empower by GoDaddy and Wakeup for Your Rights.