Benefits set to increase for unemployed, injured Iowans

Unemployed Iowans and those who have suffered workplace injuries soon will see an increase in their maximum weekly benefits.

The new benefit payment schedules will apply to workers injured on the job starting Monday, and to people who file new unemployment insurance claims starting July 7.

For temporary total disability, healing, permanent total disability and death, the workers’ compensation weekly maximum benefit will rise to $1,819. The weekly maximum will be $1,673 for permanent partial disability.

The rise in benefits resulted from an increase in wages covered by unemployment insurance, with the average annual wage for insured Iowa workers growing to $47,291 in 2018, from $45,877 in 2017. Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday.

The new weekly benefit amounts are:

• Up to $481 for recipients with no dependents, up $14 from $467, with a minimum of $72.

• Up to $500 for recipients with one dependent, up $15 from $485, with a minimum of $75.

• Up to $518 for recipients with two dependents, up $16 from $502, with a minimum of $79.

• Up to $545 for recipients with three dependents, up $16 from $529, with a minimum of $83.

• Up to $591 for recipients with four or more dependents, up $18 from $573, with a minimum of $87.

About half of those eligible for unemployment insurance benefits have enough earnings to qualify for the maximum benefit, Iowa Workforce Development said. The 2019 taxable wage base will be $31,600.