Bar closures extended again in Johnson, Story counties

Gov. Kim Reynolds extended a closure order for bars in Johnson and Story counties again Friday.

The order, a response to the coronavirus pandemic, is now set to last through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 4. A week ago, Reynolds had extended it to expire Sept. 27.

The extension targets bars in just the counties home to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

The order includes bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries, nightclubs, country clubs or other social or fraternal clubs, including wedding reception venues. Impacted businesses must be closed to the public but may sell alcoholic beverages to-go. Restaurants — defined as making more than half of on-site consumption sales from food rather than alcohol — may remain open but must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

Reynolds initially ordered bars closed in six counties with high COVD-19 transmission rates in August, then allowed bars in four counties to reopen.

The extension announcement came on a day when Iowa had over 1,000 new cases of the virus for the second day in a row. However, cases in Johnson County have begun leveling off, with a positivity rate of 5.75 percent Friday, the lowest since tracking started, according to a Gazette data analysis. The county’s seven-day average of new cases was 21.

Story County, meanwhile, had a positivity rate of 26.36 percent.

The order also extends additional public health measures for bars and restaurants throughout the state, including ensuring six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking; ensuring all patrons have a seat at a table or bar and consume alcohol or food while seated; and limit congregating together closer than six feet.

On Wednesday, Iowa’s Alcoholic Beverages Division announced six businesses were cited for violating the order, including Bo-James in Iowa City. Establishments face a civil penalty for the violations but have the right to appeal.

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com