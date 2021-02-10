Business

Aunt Jemima drops the stereotype, rebrands as Pearl Milling Company

This image provided by PepsiCo shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June. (PepsiCo/Associated Press)
Washington Post

Aunt Jemima products will be gone from grocery shelves in June, and in their place will be bottles of syrup and boxes of pancake mix labeled Pearl Milling Company.

The change comes one year after the company that makes them announced it was reckoning with the longtime image’s racist roots and rebranding.

The products still will bear a similar red label and font, but will no longer feature Aunt Jemima, a character originally based on the caricature of the enslaved “mammy” who raised her master’s white children.

PepsiCo, the owner of Aunt Jemima’s parent company Quaker Oats, worked with “consumers, employees, external cultural and subject-matter experts and diverse agency partners to gather broad perspectives and ensure the new brand was developed with inclusivity in mind,” it said in a news release on Tuesday.

“It is the start of a new day,” reads the announcement on the website where the Aunt Jemima brand recounts its 131-year history.

Pearl Milling Company was the name of the producer in St. Joseph, Mo., that began making Aunt Jemima products in the late 1800s.

The syrup is made at the Quaker Oats facility in Cedar Rapids.

The impending change was first announced in June, after the killing of George Floyd by police and the ensuing protests over racial injustice.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of parent company Quaker Foods North America, said in a news release at the time.

On Tuesday, PepsiCo also said Pearl Milling Company will detail a $1 million effort “to empower and uplift Black girls and women.”

Other food companies similarly have re-examined their branding and images.

Mars, the conglomerate behind the Uncle Ben’s rice line — which for decades bore the image of an older Black man — changed its name to “Ben’s Original” last year.

And the parent of the Cream of Wheat brand of porridge last year said it was reviewing its packaging, which has for over a century featured a smiling Black man that brings to mind Jim Crow-era stereotypes of subservience.

