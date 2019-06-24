Business

Association sees sales growth over next year

The Gazette

A survey the Iowa Association of Business and Industry conducted shows nearly half its members expect their company’s sales to grow over the next year.

In its quarterly business survey, conducted in June, the association found that, of 32 respondents, 47 percent expect sales to expand within a year, with 41 percent expecting sales to remain constant and 12 percent expecting sales to retract.

In terms of expected sales growth, the association’s figures represent a 26 percent drop from responses in the previous quarter and a 27 percent drop from responses a year ago.

Association President Mike Ralston described the decrease as “dramatic” in an accompanying statement Monday but added, “The fact that almost half of Iowa companies expect growth is great news for Iowa’s economy.”

The association’s latest survey results also show that 53 percent of responding members expect their number of employees to stay the same over the next quarter, compared to 38 percent who anticipate employee count to grow and 9 percent who expect a decrease.

Seventy-five percent of respondents plan to make capital expenditures over the next quarter, the survey shows.

A shortage of skilled labor remains the top concern for association members this year, the association says.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Downtown Passport Program aimed at promoting shopping local in Cedar Rapids

Tax credits go to Fairfield manufacturer Traffix Devices makes highway products such as barrels, cones

AT&T-Time Warner deal marks a year

Newstrack: What is going on with vacant casino land in Cedar Rapids?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What can reverse the cost of homelessness? Stable housing, 5-year study shows

Government shutdown stalled $115 million University of Iowa contract

Woman who crashed into a house while fleeing police has died

Iowa City police devoting more officers to multiple shots fired investigations

Man arrested in Cedar Rapids after he allegedly stopped paying for car leased from Florida

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.