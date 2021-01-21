Business

Anthropolgie clothing store to open at Iowa River Landing

Construction to start by early summer

An Anthropologie store is set to open in Iowa River Landing in autumn. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

Construction will begin by early summer for an Anthropologie store in Iowa River Landing in Coralville.

The Philadelphia-based women’s clothing chain, part of the URBN parent company that also includes Urban Outfitters, has some 200 stores nationwide, with one in Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines.

The 9,000-square-foot store is set to open in autumn.

“Simply put, there are no other stores like Anthropologie,” said Deanna Trumbull, Iowa River Landing leasing director.

“We’re excited to bring this truly one-of-a-kind retail experience to the IRL and expand the diversity and quality of our offerings.”

Anthropolgie will be next to J.Jill and Lululemon storefronts.

Iowa River Landing has more than 330,000 square feet of retail, office, residential and entertainment space, including a Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, Von Maur and a University of Iowa Health Care’s medical clinic.

