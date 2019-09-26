AN ORGANIZED LIFE: Be prepared for different seasons of life

One of the many amazing gifts my job as a professional organizer gives me is the serendipitous nature of each day. While a client and I will

often have a plan in place and work through the steps, sometimes we head off on a tangent to take care of a more pressing matter.

And, even more remarkable, these tangents begin replicating themselves so that I am working on similar issues with multiple clients at a time.

There are seasons when I’m spending a lot of time organizing kitchens, then garages and then pulling documentation for taxes. I always know when August rolls around, I’ll be helping a lot of families get ready for the start of school and then, in May, helping families dig out from the previous

school year.

Right now, I am in a season of helping several clients manage medical situations. Many of us have been there, either acutely or chronically, dealing with physical health issues and then the mental challenges of sorting through and understanding all the paperwork.

One critical aspect of our own self-care is to be the best advocate for our body and our overall health. To do so, we need to have our information organized and ready in the event that something happens to us. I want to encourage you to take the time to create a medical binder for yourself so you can confidently and, as calmly as possible, manage a medical event.

Here are the steps I recommend:

GET A BINDER

The size depends on your health situation. The color depends on your personality. Mine is a 1.5-inch binder in a beautiful teal. I like using a binder because it is portable, and it is easy to find specific information quickly.

GET DIVIDER TABS

Set them up to cover the following areas: annual physical (yes, please see your doctor at least once a year), Rx (prescriptions), test results/X-rays (this would include blood work), mammograms (yes, please get this done — it is SO important) and dental. I have additional tabs for areas of my body that have been treated: eyes (blind as a bat), heart, knees. And then I have tabs for events that have happened that required surgery, like when I gracefully slammed my thumb in my car door. It was as pretty as it sounds.

LIVING WILL/MEDICAL POWER OF ATTORNEY

Finally, have copies of your living will/medical power of attorney in this binder as well. You will want to have this documentation in

the event you need surgery.

Take some time this season to take care of this important project. Doing so will allow you to manage any upcoming medical situations

with confidence.

Maggie Jackson is a certified professional organizer who dedicates her days to helping others reach their organizing goals by teaching the value of less. You can find her at organizedlife.us