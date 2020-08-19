AMC, Marcus theaters set reopening dates in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City areas

By George C. Ford, correspondent

After months being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, two movie theater chains with locations in the Corridor have set new reopening dates.

Marcus Theatres will open its Coral Ridge Cinema at the Coral Ridge Mall on Friday.

Movies scheduled for showing include the thriller “Unhinged,” “Inception” 10th anniversary, “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” “Back to the Future,” “Jurassic Park” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

Moviegoers will need to wait another week for the Cedar Rapids Cinema, at 5340 Council St. NE, to open — at noon Aug. 27. No movie listings were available at this time.

AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the United States, will reopen its Westdale location on Sept. 3 — the release data for Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited “Tenet.”

AMC and Marcus will require customers to wear face masks to be admitted to their theaters. Employees will sanitize seats between showings and both chains will require social distancing.

Marcus employees will undergo a wellness check their shift, wear a face mask and wear gloves when appropriate. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.

The theaters will operate at significantly reduced seating capacity, with two empty seats between unrelated groups.

Theater chains have been demanding the release of big-ticket movies that could lure people back to sitting in a movie auditorium — movies such as “The New Mutants” and “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (tentative release on Aug. 28), “Wonder Woman 1989” (tentative release on Nov. 6), “Charm City Kings” (Friday) and “Black Widow” (tentative release on Nov. 6).

After some delays, Disney released its live-action version of “Mulan” on its Disney + streaming service.

While the national movie chains have kept theaters closed for several months, one independent theater owner in the Corridor has reopened its doors.

The Collins Road Theatres opened in late May, limiting the number ticket sales and reducing seating capacity by 50 percent. Owner Bruce Taylor has been showing older movies, such as the “Harry Potter” series, “Back to the Future,” “The Blues Brothers” and the 2018 version of “Halloween.”

FilmScene in Iowa City has continued its “Virtual Screening Room” offerings.