Alliant implodes Marshalltown plant

The Gazette
Alliant Energy imploded a decomissioned generating station in Marshallville Thursday. (Photo and video courtesy Alliant Energy)
Alliant Energy imploded its 1950s-era power plants in Marshalltown Thursday morning.

Traffic was blocked along East Main Street from S. 18th Avenue to Wallace Avenue, and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a no-fly zone above the 10-story Sutherland Generating Station, company spokesman Mike Wagner said.

At its peak, the then-state-of-the-art, coal-fired Sutherland station generated some 165 megawatts, he added.

Decommissioning began several months ago, Wagner said. The natural gas-fired Marshalltown Generation Station, its replacement that generates 706 megawatts, came on line in June 2017.

Demolition was done by Bierlein Cos. of Midland, Mich., and Dykon Blasting of Tulsa, Okla.

