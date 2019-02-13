Alliant Energy on Wednesday named its president and chief operating officer, John O. Larsen, as its next chief executive officer, effective July 1.

He will hold the positions of CEO, president and chairman.

Patricia Kampling, chief executive officer and chairwoman since 2012, announced she will retire from the utility on that date.

Kampling has been with the Madison, Wis.-based utility since 2005.

Larsen joined the company in 1988 as an electric engineer. He has held positions in engineering, energy delivery and generation operations as well as serving as president of Wisconsin Power and Light, a part of Alliant.

“Pat Kampling has done an outstanding job of transforming the company and setting a new vision to move us into the future,” Dean Oestreich, lead independent director of Alliant Energy’s board, said in a news release.

“John Larsen’s leadership in developing and executing our strategy will continue to position the company for long-term success.”

“As we look ahead, our focus remains on our customers and developing new products, services and markets to help them power beyond the challenges of today while powering what’s next in energy solutions,” Larsen said in the release.