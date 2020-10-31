Alliant Energy crews head to help with Zeta damage

Some 200 Alliant Energy line workers left from Iowa and Wisconsin early Saturday morning to assist with power restoration in storm-ravaged Mississippi.

Zeta, which struck the Gulf Coast Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, took out power to more than 2.6 million households and businesses in Mississippi as well as Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and North and South Carolina.

Alliant Energy, whose Interstate Power and Light supplies power in Eastern Iowa, is a member of the Edison Electric Institute mutual-assistance group that sent more than 3,000 U.S. and Canadian crew members to help restore power in Cedar Rapids and other parts of Iowa after the Aug. 10 derecho.