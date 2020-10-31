Business

Alliant Energy crews head to help with Zeta damage

Some 200 line workers depart Saturday morning

Alliant Energy crews depart Madison, Iowa, Saturday to head to Gulport, Miss., to assist to Mississippi Power with resor
Alliant Energy crews depart Madison, Iowa, Saturday to head to Gulport, Miss., to assist to Mississippi Power with resortation after damage from Hurricane Zeta. (Courtesy Alliant Energy)
/
The Gazette

Some 200 Alliant Energy line workers left from Iowa and Wisconsin early Saturday morning to assist with power restoration in storm-ravaged Mississippi.

Zeta, which struck the Gulf Coast Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane, took out power to more than 2.6 million households and businesses in Mississippi as well as Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and North and South Carolina.

Alliant Energy, whose Interstate Power and Light supplies power in Eastern Iowa, is a member of the Edison Electric Institute mutual-assistance group that sent more than 3,000 U.S. and Canadian crew members to help restore power in Cedar Rapids and other parts of Iowa after the Aug. 10 derecho.

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

High school volleyball players, and COVID-19 concerns, descend on Cedar Rapids

Iowa City-based MidwestOne reports net loss for third quarter after goodwill write-down

Retailers see Kingston Village as up and coming, despite pandemic's effects

Show your true colors to your employees

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa sets daily record with 2,617 new COVID-19 cases

Local officials plead with public to follow COVID-19 safety measures as cases rise

Iowa hospitals will be overrun by surge in new cases, says UIHC epidemiologist

Iowa City, like other college towns, expects census undercount

Photos: See the entries in The Gazette Halloween pet costume contest

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.