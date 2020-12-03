Business

Alliant Energy's Iowa renewable energy use climbs to over 26%

Utility confident in future renewable growth through solar investment

A rotor assembly is moved into position as construction continues at Alliant Energy's English Farms Wind Farm near Deep
A rotor assembly is moved into position as construction continues at Alliant Energy's English Farms Wind Farm near Deep River, Iowa on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. The farm with 69 wind turbines produces around 170 megawatts of electricity, enough to power about 60,000 houses. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

More than a quarter of energy used by Alliant Energy’s Iowa customers in 2019 came from renewable resources, the company said Thursday.

The 26.5 percent use of renewable resources is up from 9.9 percent in 2018.

“We continue to focus on providing customers with affordable, reliable and sustainable energy,” said Terry Kouba, president of Alliant’s Iowa energy company, in a news release.

“With more than double-digit growth in renewable generation, this achievement shows we are moving in the right direction.”

The utility is confident that number will continue to increase.

Alliant expects more than half of its Iowa power to come from renewable resources by 2023 as it adds 400 megawatts of solar energy.

It also is retiring its coal plant in Lansing and transitioning the coal plant in Burlington to natural gas.

Alliant has 490,000 electric and 225,000 natural gas customers in Iowa.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

