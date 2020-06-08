Business

Alliant Credit Union closes two offices

Alliant Tower branch in Cedar Rapids won't reopen

Alliant Credit Union’s branch in its downtown headquarters will remain closed, but its ATM will be operational. (The Gazette)

Alliant Credit Union has decided not to reopen branches in the Alliant Tower at 200 First St. SE in Cedar Rapids and inside MercyOne at 250 Mercy Dr. in Dubuque.

The offices have been closed since March 18 due to COVID-19 precautions.

In a letter to its members, Alliant Credit Union said it will continue to serve its Cedar Rapids members from its office at 1305 First Ave. SE. In Dubuque, the credit union said members will be served from its other locations in that city.

The credit union will still operate ATMs at the Alliant Tower and MercyOne.

Mike Moroney, the credit union’s president and CEO, said the decision to not reopen the branches was made by the board of directors after much deliberation.

“With more members choosing to do their banking online and fewer members now visiting brick-and-mortar locations, ACU has focused more heavily on our electronic banking services including ATMs, our mobile app and the new SPARK! e-bill pay system,” Moroney said.

The Dubuque-based credit union, with assets of $130.5 million and more than 11,000 members, also operates offices in Burlington, Iowa, and Madison, Wis.

