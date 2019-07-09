Alexander Lumber opens new lumberyard in Iowa City, schedules public events

The start of the month also represented the beginning for an Aurora, Ill., company’s lumberyard in Iowa City.

Alexander Lumber began work out of its new yard, consisting of a retail sales facility, warehouse and large lumber shed, on July 1, on 11 acres in Iowa City’s Industrial Park at 420th Street.

The company, which operates 17 other yards across Illinois and Wisconsin, moved into Iowa City in 2016 with its purchase of Nagle Lumber, which opened in 1922. Alexander Lumber also opened Answers by Alexander, its interiors showroom and design center, on South Gilbert Street in 2017.

“We’re proud to be part of the growth that our community is experiencing,” said Brian Ahrendsen, the company’s Iowa City general manager, in a release Monday. “Our employees all are industry experts with a wealth of knowledge about building materials, and we will consult with our customers to ensure they get the best products for their projects. We can provide any of the products needed for any building or remodeling project, big or small.”

Alexander Lumber is scheduled to hold a vendor fair for local builders, contractors and professional remodelers on Friday afternoon, July 19, as well as a public grand opening with a family-friendly cookout from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.

