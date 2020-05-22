Accel Group moving to the Fountains in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids insurance agency funded in 1928 will be expanding and moving to a new mixed-use office-retail building under construction in the Fountains development at Blairs Ferry and Edgewood roads NE.

The Accel Group, formerly Millhiser Smith Agency, will occupy the second and third floors of the 33,000-square-foot building.

An additional 11,000 square feet of lease space will be available on the first floor.

Fusion Architects, part of the Ahmann Cos., is finalizing plans for the new building, and Compass Commercial Services broke ground in April with a completion date of spring or summer 2021.

Q4 Real Estate, also part of the Ahmann Cos., has been working with Accel Group and the Fountains to broker the transaction.

Accel, with offices in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Coralville, Waverly, and West Des Moines, will bring about 60 people to its new headquarters, with room for additional employees.

“With continued growth and a vision that includes further expansion regionally, we are excited for the opportunity to design and lease a space to better serve our staff and clients,” said Tim Gassmann, CEO of Accel Group, in a news release announcing the planned move.