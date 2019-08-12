NewBoCo coding fundraiser seeks donations from every county in Iowa

A fundraising campaign being kicked off by the New Bohemian Innovation Collaboration and partner Code.org next week will focus on boosting support for computer science in Iowa’s K-12 classrooms.

Through 99 Counties for Coding, set to start this Monday and running through Friday, the groups aim to receive a donation from each county across Iowa. Some suggested donation amounts are:

• $5 for teacher workshop materials

• $20 for teacher workshop food

• $110 to train an elementary school teacher

• $2,000 to train a high school teacher year-round

• $2,400 to train a middle school teacher year-round and provide a hardware kit.

“99 Counties for Coding offers a unique opportunity to support educators seeking computer science experience throughout the state, making concepts like problem solving, collaboration and how to create with computers accessible to all,” said Samantha Dahlby, NewBoCo K-12 education director and Code.org program manager, in a Thursday news release.

“Teaching future generations to think critically is a component for lifelong learning that we, as a quickly evolving society, won’t regret.”

This year marks NewBoCo’s third in helping train Iowa K-12 teachers in computer science. According to the not-for-profit, through its Code.org programs, 364 teachers have introduced computer science classes to 18,071 students statewide.

Donations can be made at NewBoCo’s website at newbo.co/donate.

