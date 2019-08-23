Tristan Wirfs: A story of joy
Marc Morehouse  

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs made his mark on Mount Vernon. Many in town made their mark on him, too. Wirfs and his mother, Sarah, took The Gazette on a tour of his hometown, revisiting scenes around what essentially is the one square mile where he grew up. This story is a little about what can hold you back. This is mostly about what moves you forward.

965 Guitars soon will end sales at Cedar Rapids store

Drop-offs for repair will continue at All Music All Art in Iowa City, Mount Vernon

A “for rent” sign sits outside 965 Guitars on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. The locally-owned guitar shop moved to its current storefront at 1120 Second Street SE in Cedar Rapids’ New Bohemia neighborhood in early 2017, after five years in North Liberty. (Kat Russell/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — 965 Guitars is preparing to discontinue retail operations after more than seven years doing Corridor area business.

A “for rent” sign now sits outside the locally owned guitar shop, which has been at its current storefront at 1120 Second St. SE in Cedar Rapids’ New Bohemia neighborhood since 2017 after five years in North Liberty.

At the latest, said owner Darwin Lindahl, the store’s sales will end in January, when his lease for the 1,250-square foot space is up, though he hopes a new tenant can move in by the holiday season.

“It’s a great spot, great location, great landlord,” he said, adding that his full-time job with the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics had created time constraints. “My life has taken a change so I don’t have time for (the sales) anymore.”

Lindahl said he plans to continue offering guitar repair services from home, and is partnering with music store All Music All Art to arrange for instrument drop-offs at its Iowa City location, on South Gilbert Street, as well as a new location in Mount Vernon.

The 965 Guitars store space currently is listed for $1,375 per month, with leasing handled through property owner Jelinek Companies, LLC, at 319-210-1621.

Lindahl said those interested will be able to follow updates on 965 Guitars’ operations at its Facebook and Instagram pages.

