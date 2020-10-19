5 companies in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City get thousands in state apprenticeship grants

Four Cedar Rapids companies and one Iowa City company received apprenticeship grants through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Monday.

The New Bohemian Innovative Collaboration in Cedar Rapids received $49,950 the largest grant among Corridor companies. It will expand an existing apprenticeship program by hiring application developers and digital marketing developers.

Metro Pavers in Iowa City had the second-highest Corridor grant with $49,517.05 for two apprenticeships — one existing apprenticeship and a new one for a concrete mason.

Cedar Rapids Tank Wash received $47,430.96 for “virtual training systems” as part of its welding program.

Iron Workers Local Union No. 89 received $44,326 to buy equipment for fork lift and aerial lift training.

The Area Substance Abuse Council in Cedar Rapids received $29,531.25 for a new program that will “will engage 40 Iowans annually to advance their skills and education in the behavioral health field.”

Other Eastern Iowa grant recipients include West Delaware Community School District in Manchester, Bovard Studio in Fairfield and Boge Mechanical Systems and BAC Certified Public Accountants in Dyersville.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state also released application information for the Coronavirus Relief Earn and Learn Grant, which is available for not-for-profits, unions, businesses with fewer than 50 employees, postsecondary educational institutions and other adult training providers.

Applications are due Oct. 26 and should be submitted through iowagrants.gov. Recipients will then have to spend the money received by the end of 2020.

Earn and Learn grants can go up to $250,000, with no more than 10 percent going to administrative costs. Recipients of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion grants are not eligible.

“We hope the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grants will create projects to address the workforce barriers Iowans face in recovering from the pandemic and provide critical workforce support,” Reynolds said in a news release. “The projects will target Iowans whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic and get them back to work in exciting new careers.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com