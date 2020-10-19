Business

5 companies in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City get thousands in state apprenticeship grants

Applications open for Earn and Learn grants until Oct. 26

Gov. Kim Reynolds greets David Tominsky, chief relationship officer at NewBoCo, as she tours NewBoCo with executive dire
Gov. Kim Reynolds greets David Tominsky, chief relationship officer at NewBoCo, as she tours NewBoCo with executive director Eric Engelmann (right) in Cedar Rapids in, 2019. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

Four Cedar Rapids companies and one Iowa City company received apprenticeship grants through Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion Monday.

The New Bohemian Innovative Collaboration in Cedar Rapids received $49,950 the largest grant among Corridor companies. It will expand an existing apprenticeship program by hiring application developers and digital marketing developers.

Metro Pavers in Iowa City had the second-highest Corridor grant with $49,517.05 for two apprenticeships — one existing apprenticeship and a new one for a concrete mason.

Cedar Rapids Tank Wash received $47,430.96 for “virtual training systems” as part of its welding program.

Iron Workers Local Union No. 89 received $44,326 to buy equipment for fork lift and aerial lift training.

The Area Substance Abuse Council in Cedar Rapids received $29,531.25 for a new program that will “will engage 40 Iowans annually to advance their skills and education in the behavioral health field.”

Other Eastern Iowa grant recipients include West Delaware Community School District in Manchester, Bovard Studio in Fairfield and Boge Mechanical Systems and BAC Certified Public Accountants in Dyersville.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state also released application information for the Coronavirus Relief Earn and Learn Grant, which is available for not-for-profits, unions, businesses with fewer than 50 employees, postsecondary educational institutions and other adult training providers.

Applications are due Oct. 26 and should be submitted through iowagrants.gov. Recipients will then have to spend the money received by the end of 2020.

Earn and Learn grants can go up to $250,000, with no more than 10 percent going to administrative costs. Recipients of the Coronavirus Relief Fund Registered Apprenticeship Expansion grants are not eligible.

“We hope the Coronavirus Relief Fund Earn and Learn Grants will create projects to address the workforce barriers Iowans face in recovering from the pandemic and provide critical workforce support,” Reynolds said in a news release. “The projects will target Iowans whose jobs have been affected by the pandemic and get them back to work in exciting new careers.”

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

 

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa Economic Development Authority approves up to $2.6 million in tax credits for brownfield, grayfield developments in Cedar Rapids

Utilities work to 'harden' the system, post-derecho, Iowa Ideas Conference panelists say

Iowa Workforce Development director appointed to Veteran Affairs committee

Frontier Co-Op receives $300,000 in state funding, will create 24 jobs

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids woman who died at Linn County Jail identified by sheriff's office

Former Iowa football players threaten lawsuit, demand $20 million, firing of Gary Barta, Kirk and Brian Ferentz

It's corgi cuteness overload at Iowa City park

State patrol finds gun, alcohol after reckless driver hits 120 mph on I-80

Iowa City doctor has been seeing patients for 50 years, with no plans to stop

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.