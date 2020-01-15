Business

$225 million casino project proposed for Des Moines airport

Development would help pay for planned terminal

Rendering of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino for Cedar Rapids. (Courtesy Cedar Crossing)
Rendering of the proposed Cedar Crossing Casino for Cedar Rapids. (Courtesy Cedar Crossing)
Associated Press

DES MOINES — A development group that wants to build a $225 million casino and hotel at the Des Moines airport said the project would help pay for a planned new terminal.

Highview Development Group, which includes Wild Rose Entertainment, presented the plan to the Des Moines Airport Authority board on Tuesday.

The complex would include a 350-room hotel connected to the airport by a skywalk. There also would be a fountain, rock garden, restaurant and wedding and banquet facilities.

The airport board tabled discussion of the proposal until its February meeting.

Prairie Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Altoona has been the lone legal gambling house in metropolitan Des Moines since it opened as a horse track in 1989. It added slot machines in 1995 and table gambling in 2004.

The new, 18-gate terminal is planned for an opening in 2028.

Officials have been seeking $194 million from various sources to cover the $500 million project.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission twice rejected investors’ proposals for a casino in Cedar Rapids — in 2014 and 2017 — citing a “saturated market” and potential “cannibalization” of income for other casinos in the state.

Associated Press

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Business ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Delta attendants continue suit over uniforms

NSA finds major security flaw in Windows 10

Much still undone in U.S.-China pact

Collins Community Credit employees donates to HACAP program that feeds kids

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids green lights $11 million in work on O Avenue and Center Point Road

Most Iowans don't care about the caucuses. Why should they?

Man stabbed eight times during Iowa City altercation

Hy-Vee's Steak Dinner Deal is Helping Stock Local Food Banks

Acting chief justice David Wiggins pays tribute to Mark Cady, independence of courts

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.