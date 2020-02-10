Chris Earl to take over anchor spot from Bruce Aune at KCRG

CEDAR RAPIDS — Chris Earl, a 12-year veteran with KCRG, will take over co-anchoring the station’s evening news once Bruce Aune retires next month after 34 years.

Earl will begin his new duties March 9.

“Bruce Aune and Beth Malicki have earned our viewers’ trust as they have worked side-by-side to deliver the news,” KCRG Vice President and General Manager Thom Pritz said in a statement.

“It was important for us to not only have the continuity provided by a familiar face, but to be assured that we are putting someone in that chair who has already demonstrated a commitment to the values and professionalism that are the non-negotiable standards at KCRG-TV9.”

Earl has received multiple awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association. He also has earned six Emmy nominations for his anchoring work since 2012.

The station is owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television.