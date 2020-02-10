News

Chris Earl to take over anchor spot from Bruce Aune at KCRG

Longtime anchor to retire in March

Bruce Aune and Beth Malicki anchor the 5 pm .newscast at KCRG in Cedar Rapids on July 12, 2019. Aune plans to retire in
Bruce Aune and Beth Malicki anchor the 5 pm .newscast at KCRG in Cedar Rapids on July 12, 2019. Aune plans to retire in March, after more than 30 years as an evening news anchor for the station. Chris Earl will take over the co-anchor spot with Malicki. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — Chris Earl, a 12-year veteran with KCRG, will take over co-anchoring the station’s evening news once Bruce Aune retires next month after 34 years.

Earl will begin his new duties March 9.

“Bruce Aune and Beth Malicki have earned our viewers’ trust as they have worked side-by-side to deliver the news,” KCRG Vice President and General Manager Thom Pritz said in a statement.

“It was important for us to not only have the continuity provided by a familiar face, but to be assured that we are putting someone in that chair who has already demonstrated a commitment to the values and professionalism that are the non-negotiable standards at KCRG-TV9.”

Earl has received multiple awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association. He also has earned six Emmy nominations for his anchoring work since 2012.

The station is owned by Atlanta-based Gray Television.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Jury selection continues Tuesday in 1979 cold case slaying of Michelle Martinko

Iowans test negative for coronavirus

Waypoint scrambles to recover from $1M damage from burst pipe

Senate passes 2.1 percent increase in education funding

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Is downtown Cedar Rapids dirty? Two council members 'embarrassed' by it

Jury selection begins for Manchester man accused in 1979 Michelle Martinko killing

Tiffin woman accused of ramming car into ex-boyfriend's garage

'American Gothic' town wants HGTV 'Home Town Takeover'

This Iowa school district has state's highest rate of students from immigrant families

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.