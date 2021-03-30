Bret Nilles reelected to fifth term as Linn County Democrats chair

Bret Nilles has been chosen to lead Linn County Democrats for a fifth term

The group’s Central Committee reelected Nilles as executive board chairman on Monday.

“We appreciate the support from the central committee in what we’ve been able to achieve in Linn County,” Nilles said.

“Our focus will continue to be on electing Democrats to county, state and federal offices that support education, improving the environment and the lives of those in our community through higher minimum wages and health care for all.”

Also Monday, the committee reelected Valerie Smith as the first vice chair, Brianna Oxley as secretary and Susan Elliot-Bryan as treasurer, according to a news release.

The committee also elected Peggy Stover as second vice chair and Phillip Platz as the finance secretary, responsible for fundraising, the release said.

All the races were uncontested. Each position on the board is a two-year term.

