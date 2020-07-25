Search continues for missing Iowa 10-year-old, with reward increasing to $13,500

DAVENPORT — The FBI has increased to $13,500 the reward for information related to the disappearance of a 10-year-old Iowa girl who went missing earlier this month, officials said Saturday.

Ten-year-old Breasia Terrell has been missing since July 10 in Davenport.

The FBI in Omaha is now offering a $10,000 reward in addition to the $3,500 being offered by local law enforcement for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance, the Davenport Police Department said Saturday on its Facebook page.

Kristi Johnson, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Omaha, said Wednesday that agents from around the country are searching for Terrell.

“The No. 1 goal is to find the person who is responsible for the disappearance of Breasia and bring that person to justice,” Johnson said at a news conference.

Terrell was reported missing July 10, after going to spend the previous night at an apartment with her half-brother and his father, 47-year-old Henry Dinkins.

Investigators have called Dinkins a person of interest, and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Wednesday that he remained the “main focus” of the investigation.

Dinkins is a registered sex offender stemming from a 1990 sexual abuse conviction when he was 17. He has been jailed without bond on a complaint alleging he violated the terms of his parole by failing to report the apartment address to authorities and having contact with minors.

Johnson said investigators “need any and all additional information and tips,” and that’s why the FBI increased the reward. On Wednesday, the FBI had offered $6,500 in addition to the local reward, increasing that amount to $10,000 on Saturday, making the reward total now $13,500.

Anyone with information should call Davenport Police at 563-326-6125. Tips can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.