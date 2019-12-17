Photos: Cedar Rapids City Council votes on Cargill rail yard

Photos: Cedar Rapids City Council votes on Cargill rail yard

City council members voted in favor of the proposed rail yard, despite opposition in public comment

/ 14

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa planning summer 2020 upgrades to Kinnick Stadium

Truck makers slash jobs by the thousands as semi orders are drying up

Employment green card backlog tops 800,000

Sacklers withdrew $10 billion from Purdue Pharma as scrutiny over opioids mounted: report

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Hayden Fry, coach who made Iowa Hawkeyes winners, dies

Cedar Rapids man guilty of murder in deadly shooting at Pointe apartments in 2018

Law enforcement called in on sexual-arousal study being investigated at Iowa home for disabled

New University of Iowa engineering dean returns to Big Ten from Oregon State

Former Springville bank president sentenced to 5 years of probation for hiding bad loans from regulators

Trending