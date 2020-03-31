Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 31: Undisclosed number of Quaker Oats employees test positive

11:40 a.m. Undisclosed number of Quaker Oats employees test COVID-19 positive

At least one more employee at Quaker Oats’ manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids has tested positive for the coronavirus, parent company PepsiCo said on Monday.

Multiple employees are quarantined and receiving medical care, consistent with guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and other health authorities, said PepsiCo spokeswoman Brianna Swan.

The company has identified and notified employees who worked closely with the affected individuals and asked them to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Swan did not disclose further details, including a specific number of employees, citing privacy laws.

PepsiCo last week confirmed one Quaker Oats employee in Cedar Rapids had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the company to temporarily close certain lines and common areas at the facility for deep cleaning.

There currently is no evidence of food or food packaging being associated with transmission of the coronavirus, PepsiCo said.

“PepsiCo continues to enforce already strict preventive safety and sanitation measures in all our locations,” Swan said.

10:28 a.m. iowa department of education adds optional online resources for students, educators

The Iowa Department of Education released Tuesday several optional resources for families and educators to use in support of student learning during school closures due to COVID-19.

The resources include interactive games, virtual field trips, coding activities and e-books.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“While they do not replace classroom learning, these resources are a great way for families, caregivers and educators to continue to engage students in their learning at home,” said Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo. “I am grateful to our partners who came together to provide the content to make this resource page possible.”

The resources can be accessed at the Department of Education’s website.

1o A.M. IMON OFFERING FREE INTERNET AROUND CITY

ImOn Communications in Cedar Rapids is offering free public Wi-Fi at locations around the city to those who do not have it.

Free community Wi-Fi is available at NewBo City Market, McGrath Ampitheatre, the downtown area of Cedar Rapids, as well as Guthridge Park, Tucker Park and Clark Park in Hiawatha and the Ped Mall in Iowa City. The company said users should be able to access networks outdoors or from their vehicles.

“With school and public library closures, many of our citizens have lost their only access to the Internet,” said Patrice Carroll, CEO of ImOn. “ImOn offers free community Wi-Fi at various locations where people can access the Internet safely while still practicing social distancing.”

8:30 A.M. iowans asked to helP

Iowa is part of a national shortage of personal protective equipment needed for health-care workers, so Gov. Kim Reynolds is enlisting the help of individual Iowans to produce home-made fabric face masks that would hit under a medical-grade face shield.

“If you can sew, we need your time and talent to produce fabric face masks to protect Iowa’s front-line workers,” the governor said, in directing Iowans to the coronavirus.iowa.gov Web address to access guidelines and instructions issued by the state Department of Public Health. “These masks can be used in health-care settings under a face shield. If properly cleaned and disinfected, they can be worn multiple times and will help preserve other medical-grade PPEs,”

Reynolds said during a Monday news conference. Iowans who produce the fabric masks can donate them to the health-care facility of their choice, but the governor advised to call first to find out how and where to drop them off.

“If you’re willing and able, we need your help,” she said.