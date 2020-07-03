Live: Black Freedom Rally in Cedar Rapids, noon-3 p.m. Friday

The group leading Black Lives Matter protests and pushing for police reform in Cedar Rapids is holding a rally today starting at noon. A Gazette reporter and photographer are covering the event live, and you can follow their coverage below. 

The Black Freedom Rally will start at Monroe Park, on 30th Street SE, at noon and is slated to end at 3 p.m., according to the event on the Advocates for Social Justice's Facebook page.

The group advises people to bring chairs, as there will be grilled food available and food donated by Cheddars. There also will be a couple of speakers before community members march down the rally route, which the post said is about 1 mile each way.

 

 

