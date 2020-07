MARION — A “Back the Blue” march is scheduled to take place Saturday in Marion. Follow live coverage below from reporter John Steppe, who is there.

People plan to gather at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a sidewalk near City Square Park to “support police officers, military personnel and veterans,” organizer Gage West said.

The Marion event was organized on Facebook. It's being held on the sidewalk in front of City Square Park at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 10th Street.