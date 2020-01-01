These were 2019's most popular baby names in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City

While there was a surprising variety in baby names chosen by parents in the Corridor in 2019, the top contenders still reflect popular names across the U.S.

Henry, Jack and Jackson, and Nora and Eleanor were some of top names given to babies born at Eastern Iowa hospitals last year.

At Mercy Iowa City, there was a “remarkable variety” in both girls’ and boys’ names with almost no repetition, said Margaret Reese, director of communications at Mercy Iowa City.

Only seven boys’ names and seven girls’ names were repeated more than three times.

This reflects a national trend of parents giving their children more original names. The decade’s top names account for less than 1 percent of the most popular names, which is down from previous decades.

Nationally, Liam was the most popular boys’ name, pushing out Jackson after six consecutive years, and Sophia was the most popular girls’ name, making it the most popular of the decade, according to BabyCenter.

The top names of the decade nationally were Noah, Liam and Jacob for boys, and Emma, Sophia and Olivia for girls.

The decade also saw a rise in gender-neutral names. This year, Finley was a top name for both boys and girls at Corridor hospitals.

Trends in the top 10 baby names in Iowa have changed drastically over the past decade.

Mason — the most popular name for boys in 2010 — fell off the top 10 list by 2016.

Here are the top baby names in 2019 for Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids and Mercy Iowa City:

Mercy Medical Center

Boys

1. Jackson

2. Henry

Tied for third: Noah, Lincoln, Easton, Everett, Finnegan

Girls

1. Lilly/Lillian

2. Isabelle

3. Nora

Tied for fourth: Isla, Claire and Grace

Tied for fifth: Harper and Addison

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

Boys

1. Liam

2. Jackson/Jaxson

3. Owen

4. Oliver

5. Finnley

6. Henry

7. Daxton/Dax

8. Lincoln

9. Grayson/Greyson

10. Landon

Girls

1. Amelia

2. Charlotte

3. Emma

4. Everleigh

5. Avery

6. Olivia

7. Eleanor

8. Nora

9. Isabella

10. Hazel

Mercy Iowa City

Boys

1. Jack

2. Grayson

3. Everett

4. Liam

5. Hudson

6. Henry

7. Finley

Girls

1. Charlotte

2. Evelyn

3. Grace

4. Mia

5. Eleanor

7. Finley

