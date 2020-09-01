Photos: August 2020 Favorite News Photos

Photos: August 2020 Favorite News Photos

The Aug. 10 derecho storm dominated our August 2020 favorite news photos with some great moments of neighbors helping neighbors.

/ 52

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Thousands still without internet 3 weeks after derecho

Marion Library finds temporary home while in between locations after derecho

Cedar Rapids schools revising staffing for online start for middle, high school students after derecho

Rita Hart says she'll push to reverse privatized Medicaid system in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Rise in coronavirus cases expected as students go back to school

Homeowner shoots intruder after bizarre night in Palo, authorizes say

Derecho by the digits: Numbers help tell the story of the storm

Whose streets? They're not ours, Iowa City officials remind us

Harmful to humans, Iowa derecho could help wildlife

Trending