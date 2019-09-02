News

Now at former Coralville Lake beach: Drone racing

Sandy Beach, no longer maintained, still open for boating

Marsha and Steve Jensen of Davenport pull their kayaks onto Sandy Beach to return to their campsite Aug. 23 at Coralville Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers has converted the former beach into an area for informal shore access and drone use, in addition to the boat ramp. The Corps is considering adding features specific to drone use, such as a launchpad and obstacles. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Marsha and Steve Jensen of Davenport pull their kayaks onto Sandy Beach to return to their campsite Aug. 23 at Coralville Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers has converted the former beach into an area for informal shore access and drone use, in addition to the boat ramp. The Corps is considering adding features specific to drone use, such as a launchpad and obstacles. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

Out with the sunbathers and in with the drone racers.

The Army Corps of Engineers decided this summer to stop maintaining one of three beaches at Coralville Lake, letting the former Sandy Beach revert to grass and considering new uses for the area, including drone racing.

“People who ask to fly drones, that’s one area where they can go,” said Jonathan Wuebker, supervisory natural resource specialist at Coralville Lake.

The Corps is considering adding features for drone racing including takeoff and landing zones or obstacles, Wuebker said.

“We don’t want to lose use of the area,” he said.

One drone enthusiast said he’s pleased to hear about a new place for drone use.

“I think a lot of our members would use it,” Christian Alvarado, 24, of Cedar Rapids, said of the former beach.

Alvarado is a member of Midwest Rotor Sports, a Cedar Rapids-based club for people interested in drones or other remote-controlled aircraft. The 20 to 30 active members participate in activities including indoor and outdoor drone racing and freestyling, where “whoever looks the coolest doing the tricks wins,” Alvarado said.

One of the newer ways to race is through first-person view, or FPV, in which a racer guides the aircraft through a series of obstacles while viewing what the drone “sees” through a video camera on the drone.

Midwest Rotor Sports often uses Seminole Valley Park in Cedar Rapids, an area the city has approved for drone use, Alvarado said. But because the park isn’t dedicated for drone racing, members have to remove racing obstacles after each event and store them elsewhere, he said.

Alvarado likes the idea of a permanent drone racing course at Coralville Lake.

“If they are looking to set up a course, that would be awesome,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Corps expects to save about $10,000 a year by decommissioning Sandy Beach, on the north side of the lake near Shueyville, Wuebker said. Beach maintenance costs include weekly water testing, buoy replacement and sand.

Because Sandy Beach doesn’t have as much water flow as the rest of the lake, it often had poorer water quality than the lake’s other beaches, at Sugar Bottom and West Overlook, he said.

“Since implementation and removal of the beach designation and utilization specific to boat ramp and shoreline access only, the utilization has increased as pets are allowed and the area does not have the same restrictions as designated swim areas,” Wuebker said.

A handful of people using the beach recently said they were glad to still have boat access at the former Sandy Beach.

“I get it. It costs them money,” Marsha Jensen, of Davenport, said of beach maintenance. She and her husband, Steve Jensen, camp at various Coralville Lake campgrounds one weekend a summer. They were pulling their kayaks up the partially grassed beach to the nearby Sandy Beach Campground. “This is our favorite.”

The Corps expects to make the area fee-free next year.

l Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Meet the 10 Iowans running for president

A brief caucus sensation, Deez Nuts moves on

Pete Buttigieg builds up Iowa campaign, hopes for another surge

Cedar Rapids arrests map for Saturday, August 31

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Labor Day: Iowa women reflect on fight against discrimination, harassment

PHOTOS: NewBo Art Fest

Free pizza, college on Bernie Sanders' Iowa City tailgate party agenda

Dorian strengthens to powerful category 5 hurricane as it nears Bahamas

Keep asking presidential candidates about aging

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.