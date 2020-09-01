Photos: The Gazette building through the years

Photos: The Gazette building through the years

After 95 years, The Gazette has moved from its building at corner of Third Avenue and Fifth Street to a new location a couple of blocks away. The new spot at 116 Third St. SE is The Gazette’s fifth downtown Cedar Rapids location. Here’s a look at photos of The Gazette building through the years.

/ 26

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

University of Iowa leadership condemns faculty planned sickout

Time Machine: As we relocate, a look back at The Gazette building through the years

Nowhere to go for Cedar Rapids residents with housing assistance after derecho damaged their homes

Trump supporters taking to the water for Labor Day weekend MAGA parades

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Teachers union, Iowa City schools still seek stop to governor's mandate of in-person classes

Cedar Rapids schools revising staffing for online start for middle, high school students after derecho

Thousands still without internet 3 weeks after derecho

Help us document history: Share your derecho story with The Gazette and The History Center

Did your food spoil after the derecho? You may qualify for food assistance if you live in Linn County

Trending