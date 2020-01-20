Annual Martin Luther King march in Iowa City promotes unity

IOWA CITY — About 60 people including many elected officials bundled up against Monday’s cold to march for blocks on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to let the community know the organizers “welcome everyone at the table.”

The third annual Rally and Peace March began at Eastdale Plaza, 1700 S. First Ave., and continued up First Avenue and down Bradford Drive to the Mercer Park Aquatic Center, where the events continued with food, entertainment and other activities.

Grand marshals for the march included Iowa City Human Rights Coordinator Stephanie Bowers, Iowa City Mayor Pro Tem and the nation’s first Sudanese City Council member Mazahir Salih, and Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, only the second black man in city history to hold that position.

“Dr. King really wanted love to be at the forefront of what he did,” said Teague, evoking King’s Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. “We’re going to do this through love and let Iowa City know we love and welcome everyone at the table.”

The event was organized the Black Voices Project, which is led by Royceann Porter, Johnson County’s first black Board of Supervisor’s member. Porter said the purpose of the march was to promote unity in the community.

“This unity march is all about us just coming together,” Porter said.

