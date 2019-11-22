Annette Cahill sentenced to 50 years in connection with 1992 beating death

The Gazette

MUSCATINE — Annette Cahill of Tipton, was sentenced Friday to up to 50 years in prison in connection with the 1992 death of a rural West Liberty man.

Cahill, 56, was sentenced on the second-degree murder charge in Muscatine County District Court.

A jury found her guilty earlier this year in the death of Corey Wieneke, a former bartender found beaten to death in his rural West Liberty home in October 1992.

Cahill, then 29, and Wieneke, 22, had an intense, romantic relationship for about a year before his death, and prosecutors said during trial the two argued about his involvement with another woman the night before his body was discovered.

The case became active again in 2017, and investigators arrested Cahill in May 2018.

Cahill was found guilty following a retrial in September. The first jury trial in March resulted in a mistrial with jurors unable to reach a verdict.

“I am grateful to the investigators for their outstanding work on this case,” Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren said in a statement following Friday’s sentencing. “Since 1992, countless hours have been invested in bringing justice to Corey Wieneke’s family. Although this took longer than anyone wanted, I am so happy that his family received justice today.”

Cahill is expected to be moved to the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women at Mitchellville to serve her sentence.