Watch: Plea hearing for Andre Richardson in 2019 slayings at Cedar Rapids smoke shop

A plea hearing is being held at 11 a.m. today for Andre Richardson, who faces multiple murder charges in connection with the 2019 shooting deaths of Royal Abram and Matrell Johnson outside the Iowa Smoke Shop last year in Cedar Rapids.

You can watch a live stream of the hearing on this page and follow along with reporter Trish Mehaffey as she tweets from the courtroom. 

BACKGROUND: Catch up on what we know about the case

