Sixth Anamosa prison inmate with COVID-19 dies

Larry Whaley was serving 50-year sentence for second-degree murder

Living Unit C, or the South Cell House, is seen in September 2015 at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa. A sixth
Living Unit C, or the South Cell House, is seen in September 2015 at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in Anamosa. A sixth inmate at the Iowa prison has died from complications of coronavirus infection. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
09:13PM | Sun, December 06, 2020

Associated Press

IOWA CITY — An Iowa prison inmate with COVID-19 and other medical conditions has died at a hospital.

The Iowa Department of Corrections said Sunday that Larry Whaley died Saturday morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

Whaley had been serving a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder at Anamosa State Penitentiary, which has had a significant coronavirus outbreak this fall. He is the sixth inmate at the prison to die from coronavirus complications.

The 64-year-old Whaley had been hospitalized for several days before his death.

He began serving his sentence Feb. 8, 2018, in the Cerro Gordo County murder case.

