News

Chuck Grassley meets with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Iowa senator says there is a 'good chance' he will vote to confirm

Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, meets Tuesday with Sen. Chuck Grassley,
Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, meets Tuesday with Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, at the Capitol in Washington. (Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP)

There’s a “good chance” he’ll vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said Tuesday as he met with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

The endorsement from the former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee isn’t surprising, but the timing is unusual.

“I usually don’t say that until everything’s over,” Grassley said during a photo op with Barrett before they met privately, “but Judge Barrett has a quite a record to go on. It’s not like she’s starting out brand-new with me because I had the privilege of chairing her hearing for the Circuit Court of Appeals” in 2017.

Barrett will meet with Sen. Joni Ernst on Wednesday, who also serves on the Judiciary Committee. Its chairman. Sen. Lindsey Graham, has scheduled her confirmation hearings to begin Oct. 12.

Grassley called Barrett an “”excellent candidate” who is “highly respected” for her work as a lawyer, professor, mentor and federal judge.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about our stellar qualifications,” he added.

He’s looking for a justice who “stands for is the rule of law ... following congressional intent rather than personal views” of what Congress intended.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not looking for someone that’s going to legislate from the bench. It is very simple to me: Are we upholding the Constitution?”

Supreme Court nominees traditionally meet with senators ahead of those hearings. Some Democrats have said they won’t meet with Barrett because they consider the confirmation process ahead of the Nov. 3 election to be illegitimate.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa City not canceling trick-or-treating but urges safety for pandemic Halloween

Iowa breaks from CDC by softening quarantine rules for COVID-19

Sen. Joni Ernst optimistic about more PPP funds, but not until after election

University of Iowa RAs demand 'hazard pay' for threat of COVID-19 exposure

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch live: Presidential debate at 8 p.m. Tuesday is first for Trump, Biden

Police investigating after woman's body found on Interstate 380 in Cedar Rapids

Ron Livingston, all-star lineup to hold derecho relief concert

Iowa sees highest total number of coronavirus hospitalizations since May

Dental offices set for Edgewood and 42nd Street NE corner in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.