4-H members compete in Open Class and Clover Kids exhibits

The projects and exhibits of county 4-H members gave some color to the Henry County Fairgrounds Wednesday morning as Open Class and Clover Kid exhibits were brought in to the Henry County Fair.

Dozens of children from multiple 4-H Clubs brought in their projects to be judged and displayed for fair attendees. The building the projects were shown in also provided people with some relief from the hot day with some shade and large fans working hard to keep people cool.

Carly Mullin, 8, submitted four projects and is with the Lucky Clover Kids club, which she said she is graduating from after this year.

Her favorite project she worked on was a spray-painted art piece that formed the word “Moon,” which she said is her middle name and her mom’s maiden name.

“It means a lot to me and my family,” she said.

To make the piece, she formed the word “Moon” with tape before using watered-down spray paint to make the colors drip all over the canvas.

“I chose blue and purple, and I added some green to spice it up a little bit,” she said.

She also submitted the smaller practice piece she made with her grandma since the painting technique they used worked so well.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The hardest project she submitted was a dragonfly she made out of fan blades. She had help from her family on the project, which involved taking out the hardware of the fan until she got just the blades and using four different colors of spray paint to make the pattern. She also hot-glued on some rocks to add some “spice.”

Mullin and the rest of the kids in her 4-H Club all decided to make tie blankets to submit, as well, and she chose dark and light blues for her blanket.

Jacie Campbell, age 11, decorated a stainless steel travel mug for her project. She is part of the Jefferson 4-H Club.

First, she said she painted the mug white before adding rose gold and white glitter to create an ombre look on the mug. She finished off the mug with a picture of her with her cow, Rose. The whole sticky process took about three days when accounting for hours for the mug to dry, she said.

Campbell said she enjoys coming to the fair to compete both with 4-H projects and her cattle. This is the last year she said she’ll show Rose and Rose’s calf, Cupid.

“They’re my babies,” she said.