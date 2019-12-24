News

Iowa Republican Party announces 1,682 caucus locations

A man signs a form at the 2010 Linn County Republican caucus at Washington High School in Cedar Rapids. The Republican Party of Iowa released a list of its caucus locations for the upcoming 2020 caucuses. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Republican Party of Iowa released a list of 1,682 caucus locations for the 2020 Iowa caucuses Feb. 3.

Iowa GOP staff have been on the ground for months, identifying locations for every precinct and working with hundreds of volunteers across the state to organize for the 2020 caucuses. They also are holding caucus trainings, so precinct chairs and reporters are prepared on caucus night.

“We are committed to holding another smooth and successful caucus on Feb. 3,” said Jeff Kaufmann, Republican Party of Iowa state chairman. “Thanks to the hard work of our staff and hundreds of volunteers and activists across the state, I’m confident we will continue to show the rest of the nation that we take our first in the nation responsibility very seriously.”

See the complete list of locations at https://www.iowagop.org/2020-caucus-locations.

