IOWA CAUCUS 2020

Another wild caucus ride has brought us here

Democratic presidential candidates (from left) businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice Presi
Democratic presidential candidates (from left) businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., are seen on stage Jan. 14 during a Democratic presidential debate hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES

06:00AM | Mon, February 03, 2020

Another wild caucus ride has brought us here

05:30AM | Mon, February 03, 2020

An anxious nation finally votes. Some hope that will ease divisions. Others see ...

05:24PM | Sun, February 02, 2020

Joni Ernst says Joe Biden could be impeached over Ukraine if elected president

06:09PM | Fri, January 31, 2020

See the candidates one last time before the Iowa caucuses on Monday

08:00AM | Fri, January 31, 2020

In Swahili: Tovuti moja ya jumuuiya Cedar Rapids ni yakwanza kutowa tafsiri kwa ...

08:00AM | Fri, January 31, 2020

Cedar Rapids caucus site one of first to offer translations for non-English spea ...
View More IOWA CAUCUS 2020 Articles

At one point or another, 28 Democratic candidates have run for president in 2020.

Just a dozen remain, and of those, only eight are actively campaigning in Iowa.

But man, that was a lot of candidates, wasn’t it?

What I’m trying to say is what a long, strange trip it’s been to get where we are today: on the doorstep of the 2020 Iowa caucuses.

I thought nothing could top the 2016 caucuses, which came during an open-seat race to the White House and featured Hillary vs. Bernie, an expansive Republican field that grew all the way to 17 candidates (how adorable), and of course, Donald Trump.

Maybe 2016 still is the standard-bearer for caucus craziness. But 2020 can’t be far behind. I mean, what other caucus cycle featured a presidential candidate gaining national attention for getting in the way of a woman just trying to get to the ranch dressing?

So before everyone heads to the local school gymnasium Monday night to gather into clusters and officially kick off the process of picking the next president, let’s take a look back at some of the memorable moments that got us here.

Historic field in size, diversity

Hey, remember when I said 28 people ran for the Democratic nomination?

Yeah, I know it was just a few paragraphs ago, but it bears repeating. The sheer size of the field has been remarkable.

And it wasn’t just the number of candidates, but the racial, gender and ethnic diversity has been remarkable. Some of those candidates have gone by the wayside, which has presented the party — and maybe Iowa, too — with some challenges. But it’s nonetheless brought a new and exciting aspect to the race.

Big breakouts for Warren, Yang, Buttigieg

Joe Biden was the early leader for the Democratic nomination thanks largely to name recognition as a former two-term vice president. And Bernie Sanders started in a strong position because of his 2016 campaign: The U.S. senator from Vermont finished second to Hillary Clinton by a historically small margin.

But the other two candidates who have been among the leaders since last fall had steeper name recognition and polling hills to climb.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In the spring of 2019, Elizabeth Warren’s polling average, as calculated by Real Clear Politics, was around 10 percent. The U.S. senator from Massachusetts peaked in the fall with an average of more than 23 percent — and while that has shrunk a bit, she remains in the thick of the race.

Pete Buttigieg’s ascension was even more remarkable. The former South Bend, Ind., mayor was polling at an average of 1 percent this past spring. He peaked at 24 percent in December, and while also slipping a bit, he also remains in the hunt.

And no list of breakouts would be complete without Andrew Yang, the New York entrepreneur who wasn’t even in the early polls and was still at 0 percent in mid-April. He has improved enough to qualify for the televised debates and remain a candidate for a potential caucus-night surprise.

Interest and enthusiasm have been high

For more than a year, candidates have been crisscrossing the state to talk to Iowans, whose enthusiasm was palpable from the start — and all this time later, that enthusiasm has not waned.

If anything, it has grown. Some experts are talking about turnout to match the historic 2008 mark.

What is remarkable to me is Iowa Democrats are not yet experiencing caucus- or campaign-fatigue. It speaks to how Democrats feel about the candidates and the significance of the decision they are about to make.

undecideds are taking longer than usual

Iowans are famous for waiting until late in the game to pick a candidate. But this year has been beyond the usual. Even with mere days to go, a significant share of Iowa Democrats say they still haven’t decided on a candidate.

This is why Monday night’s outcome is so difficult to predict. How can political observers know what to expect when the people participating don’t even know what they’re planning to do?

Consistency among top-polling candidates

For as big a field as we got, it’s fairly remarkable how consistent the polling has been.

The lead pack of Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg and Warren has essentially been the lead pack in Iowa since late September. There has been movement among them — each has had a turn in the top spot — but for more than four months, it’s been that same quartet leading the field.

And they all go into caucus night with a chance to win.

Erin Murphy covers Iowa politics and government for Lee Enterprises. His email address is erin.murphy@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @ErinDMurphy.

emurphy

Gazette-Lee Des Moines Bureau

All articles by Erin

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE IOWA CAUCUS 2020 ARTICLES ...

An anxious nation finally votes. Some hope that will ease divisions. Others see a permanent state of 'trench warfare'

Joni Ernst says Joe Biden could be impeached over Ukraine if elected president

See the candidates one last time before the Iowa caucuses on Monday

In Swahili: Tovuti moja ya jumuuiya Cedar Rapids ni yakwanza kutowa tafsiri kwa wasioongea kiingereza

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

White House hopefuls storm Iowa in last efforts to win support

The Gazette Daily News Podcast: Feb. 3 - Caucus Special

Democrats make final Eastern Iowa sprint before caucuses

Iowa State Patrol, DCI seek public's help identifying State Capitol break-in suspect

Biden in Cedar Rapids calls his plans 'significantly progressive'

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.